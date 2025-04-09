iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,028,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $320.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

