TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 in the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

