Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,676 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Rambus were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Rambus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Rambus by 40.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $43.13 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. The trade was a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,647,422.72. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,952 shares of company stock worth $5,501,055. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

