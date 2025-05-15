DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,359 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 165,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $1,306,582.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,485.98. This trade represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,439. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

