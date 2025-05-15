Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $32,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enpro by 786.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enpro by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Enpro by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp cut their target price on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $181.70 on Thursday. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.02.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.33. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Enpro’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

