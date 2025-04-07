Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $589.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $469.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $597.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

