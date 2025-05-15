OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 165,162 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 75,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

