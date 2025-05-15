OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $94,000 in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alector by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Alector by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alector by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

