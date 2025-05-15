OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $175.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $225.63.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

