OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 4,851 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,254,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after buying an additional 1,378,854 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Altimmune by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 945,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 454,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 128,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Altimmune Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In related news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver acquired 10,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altimmune Profile

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

