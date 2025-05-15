Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $75.13

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.29.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on BERY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
NYSE:BERY opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Berry Global Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.