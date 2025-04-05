Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

MXC opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

