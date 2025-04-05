Mark Mccaffrey Sells 5,500 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $989,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,375 shares in the company, valued at $20,750,193.75. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 6th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $96,619.20.

NYSE GDDY opened at $164.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.25. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

