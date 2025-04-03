Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,855.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 92,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,509,000 after acquiring an additional 208,775 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 701,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 141,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $28.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

