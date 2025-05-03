SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

XBI opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

