1,768 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Accredited Wealth Management LLC

Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.8 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

