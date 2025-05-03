Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VT opened at $119.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.50. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

