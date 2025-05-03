Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FREL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 167,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 58,993 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after buying an additional 47,682 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.