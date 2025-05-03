Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 15,441 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $185.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

