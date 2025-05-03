AlTi Global Inc. Acquires 4,499 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UNP opened at $218.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.86.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

