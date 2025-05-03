Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

