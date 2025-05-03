683 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Palladyne AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palladyne AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palladyne AI during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Palladyne AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palladyne AI by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Matthew Vogt sold 14,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $105,014.14. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,368.69. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $63,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,410.40. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,892 shares of company stock worth $644,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PDYN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.77.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palladyne AI in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on PDYN

Palladyne AI Profile

(Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.