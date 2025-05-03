Northern Trust Corp Acquires 354,871 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,959,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $123,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 69,360 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Moderna by 2,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 144,099 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 299,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

