iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

