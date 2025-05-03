Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

