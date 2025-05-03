Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,571 Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.
Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of FLIN opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.53. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $42.49.
About Franklin FTSE India ETF
The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
