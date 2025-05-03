Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,571 Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLIN opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.53. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.