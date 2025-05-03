AlTi Global Inc. Invests $9.89 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 387,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

