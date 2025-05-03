PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,500 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Zeta Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Zeta Global Stock Performance
NYSE:ZETA opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Zeta Global Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
