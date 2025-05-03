DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,824 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up 4.3% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of DoorDash worth $160,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at $24,848,365.75. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total value of $266,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,644.60. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,673 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.66.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $205.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.38. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.59 and a beta of 1.69.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

