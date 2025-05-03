Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 4.3% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

