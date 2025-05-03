Aspex Management HK Ltd Acquires New Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,514,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,996,000. KE makes up approximately 3.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,052,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.26.

KE Stock Performance

NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.78 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

KE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is 64.58%.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

