SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,585,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,824,282 shares.The stock last traded at $28.36 and had previously closed at $28.36.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,554,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,677,000 after buying an additional 885,100 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,219,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after buying an additional 181,156 shares in the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,294,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 350,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 301,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

