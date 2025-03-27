Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 519,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,387,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $567.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 4.10.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

