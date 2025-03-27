Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$101.76 and last traded at C$102.50, with a volume of 586650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$104.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.43.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total value of C$2,173,430.39. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.