Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance
EATBF stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Eat & Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16.
Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eat & Beyond Global
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.