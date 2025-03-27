Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EATBF stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Eat & Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

