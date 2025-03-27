Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.08. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

