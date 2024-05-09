Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADTH. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

ADTH opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.79 million, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AdTheorent had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $59.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AdTheorent will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $55,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

