GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.89.

