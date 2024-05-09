Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $423,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTES. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $100.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $101.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.