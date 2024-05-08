Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 158,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

KIM stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimco Realty

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.