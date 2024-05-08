Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60.
In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
