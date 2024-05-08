Craig Hallum Trims Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Target Price to $7.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEVA
Aeva Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 3,463.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies
In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 33,147 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $130,930.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,525,554 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,729 shares of company stock worth $756,557. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,855 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,730,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 268,046 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeva Technologies
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.