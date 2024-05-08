Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Rating Increased to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of Aterian stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 38,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,516. Aterian has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $21.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $32.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 78.29% and a negative net margin of 52.30%.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

