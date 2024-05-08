Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $118.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Addus HomeCare traded as high as $106.79 and last traded at $106.79, with a volume of 10422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.59.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADUS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

