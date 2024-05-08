Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 394,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 636,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,876. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

