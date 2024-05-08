Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 703,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.