Insider Selling: Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) CEO Sells 15,895 Shares of Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

AMJB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. 215,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.09.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.