Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank OZK acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.02. 1,935,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

