Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.71

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.71 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 1722697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

