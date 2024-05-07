VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HYD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. 590,098 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

